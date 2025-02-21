For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer River Chad collaborates with actor Matthew Postlethwaite on an engaging editorial titled “Beyond the Role.” With styling by Peiwen Wang and grooming by Abraham Esparza, the shoot takes place at Slip Studio.

Matthew Postlethwaite, a British actor, is widely recognized for his role as Nipper in the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders. Beyond acting, he is a multifaceted artist, working as a writer, producer, singer, and painter, contributing across various creative fields.

The wardrobe features pieces from Calvin Klein, Sculptor Worldwide, Dr. Martens, Shao New York, 9th Avenue, The Tailory NYC, Ed Hardy, Banana Republic, Sandro, and Saaf Garments.

Talent: Matthew Postlethwaite

Photographer: River Chad

Stylist: Peiwen Wang

Grooming: Abraham Esparza

Studio: Slip Studio