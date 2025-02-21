in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Actor Matthew Postlethwaite in an Exclusive Editorial for MMSCENE

Matthew Postlethwaite brings his cinematic presence to MMSCENE in an exclusive editorial.

Suit by The Tailory NYC, Necklaces by 9th Avenue

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer River Chad collaborates with actor Matthew Postlethwaite on an engaging editorial titled “Beyond the Role.” With styling by Peiwen Wang and grooming by Abraham Esparza, the shoot takes place at Slip Studio.

Matthew Postlethwaite, a British actor, is widely recognized for his role as Nipper in the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders. Beyond acting, he is a multifaceted artist, working as a writer, producer, singer, and painter, contributing across various creative fields.

The wardrobe features pieces from Calvin Klein, Sculptor Worldwide, Dr. Martens, Shao New York, 9th Avenue, The Tailory NYC, Ed Hardy, Banana Republic, Sandro, and Saaf Garments.

Underwear by Calvin Klein
All by Sculptor Worldwide
Sweater by Sandro, Shorts by Sculptor Worldwide
Tshirt and Pants by Saaf Garments
Necklace by 9th Avenue, Sweater by Banana Republic, Shorts by Sculptor Worldwide
All by Shao New York, Boots by Dr Martens
Shorts by Sculptor Worldwide
All by Sculptor Worldwide
Tshirt and Pants by Saaf Garments, Boots by Dr Martens

Talent: Matthew Postlethwaite
Photographer: River Chad
Stylist: Peiwen Wang
Grooming: Abraham Esparza
Studio: Slip Studio

