Nike Unveils 2025 Air Jordan 12 ‘Flu Game’

Nike is gearing up for the return of one of its most iconic sneakers, the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game.” The highly anticipated release stays true to its original 1997 design, showcasing the signature black and red colorway that sneaker fans and basketball enthusiasts know well. The latest version arrives on March 1 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers, priced at $210 USD.

First worn during Michael Jordan’s legendary 1997 NBA Finals performance, the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” has long been a symbol of determination and peak performance. In Game 5 against the Utah Jazz, Jordan, fighting through illness, put up 38 points, securing a critical victory for the Chicago Bulls. That game became one of the most defining moments in basketball history, and the sneakers he wore that night took on an almost mythic status in the sneaker world.

The 2025 release sticks to its classic formula, featuring a premium black leather upper with varsity red overlays along the mudguard and midsole. Textured leather, metallic eyelets, and the signature “Two 3” embroidery on the tongue all remain intact, maintaining the shoe’s authentic retro charm. The Jumpman logo on the midfoot and heel ties everything together, ensuring that this edition remains as close to the original as possible.

Nike first teased the release at the start of the year, and as more details emerged, it became clear that this iteration would not stray from its roots. Early previews confirmed a high-quality construction, sticking to the materials and detailing that made the original so revered. The latest images reinforce the bold contrast between the deep black leather and striking red accents, bringing the sneaker’s legacy back into focus.

With just weeks until launch, demand for the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” is already high. Given its legendary status, sneakerheads and collectors will be racing to secure a pair. Expect a quick sellout, as this drop continues to prove why it remains one of the most celebrated Jordan releases of all time.

Name: Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game”

Colorway: Black/Varsity Red

SKU: CT8013-060

MSRP: $210 USD

Release Date: March 1

Where to Buy: Nike