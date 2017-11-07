

Top model ALEX PRANGE posing for MMSCENE STYLE online exclusive story shot in Los Angeles by photographer JON WONG. For Alex who is represented by Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles the styling was work of Fashion Stylist Caitlyn Eucker at Wilhelmina Artist.

In charge of the grooming was Nathaniel Dezan, don’t miss our shoot with Alex:



Model Alex Prange at Wilhelmina Models Los Angeles

Photographer Jon Wong – iamjonwong.com

Styling: Caitlyn Eucker at Wilhelmina Artist

Grooming: Nathaniel Dezan at Opus Beauty

Special thanks to Christian Rios at Wilhelmina LA