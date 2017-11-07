MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Charlie Mattews by Pat Supsiri
The handsome Charlie Mattews updates his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Pat Supsiri. For the story Charlie (DT Model Management Los Angeles, THE.mgmt Sydney, Ford Models New York) is wearing Versace Underwear.
Discover more of the session bellow:
Model: Charlie Mattews at DT Model Management Los Angeles, THE.mgmt Sydney, Ford Models New York
Photographer: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.