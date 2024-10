For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Alexander Courtman collaborates with model Julian Feck on a striking story titled “Take a Seat.” In charge of styling was Xhevat Rexhepi, with grooming by Niklas Kemmler.

Julian, who is represented by Tiger Model Management, wears a carefully curated selection of luxury pieces. The looks feature standout designs from Maison Margiela, Saint Laurent Paris, Balenciaga, Ann Demeulemeester, and more.