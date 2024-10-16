David Gandy Covers L’Officiel Hommes China October 2024 Issue

Supermodel David Gandy takes the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes China Magazine‘s October 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Jumbo Tsui. In charge of styling was Serafin Zielinski, with grooming from beauty artist Rachel Singer-Clarke at The Only Agency. Production by Julien Pegourier.

But Gandy’s influence extends beyond fashion, with magazines now spotlighting his refined personal style at home. His kitchen, designed with Bakehouse Kitchens, is a striking example. Set within a Georgian property, it balances traditional charm with modern touches, reflecting both his aesthetic and functional sensibilities.

The kitchen renovation reflects Gandy’s attention to detail, inspired by the process of tailoring. “It was like getting a suit made – I knew what I wanted, but then the expert took over and told me what I needed and made it happen,” Gandy explained for ideal home. This bespoke approach ensured that every feature in the kitchen was tailored to fit both the architectural style of the home and the needs of a busy family.

One of the standout features is the use of sintered stone by Neolith for the surfaces. The framed cabinet doors, accented by gold hardware, subtly nod to Gandy’s partner Steph’s preference for a cleaner, more polished aesthetic. The contrast between their styles – his preference for masculine elements and her love of gold accents – adds depth to the design, resulting in a space that reflects both personalities. “Some rooms are more her, some are more me. Some we had to work on together, like the kitchen,” David Gandy notes, illustrating the importance of compromise in shared spaces.

While the kitchen embraces traditional Shaker elements, Gandy added a contemporary twist. He incorporated wall panelling not just on cabinets but also on adjacent walls to create visual interest. “I have a lot of panelling as it adds scope and interest to the walls,” he says, emphasizing how even subtle design decisions can elevate a space. Gandy also adhered to a consistent color scheme throughout the kitchen, mirroring his approach to car restorations. “I’ve stuck to three main colors throughout the space, much like I’ve done with my car restorations,” he adds, underscoring his preference for simplicity and cohesion.

The kitchen island, a focal point of the design, presented an interesting challenge. Initially, Gandy resisted the idea of a conventional layout with four seats in a row. “I didn’t want a typical island with four seats – which is exactly what I’ve ended up with!” he jokes.

Gandy’s approach to kitchen design offers a blueprint for anyone looking to strike a balance between style and functionality. With tailored materials, personal touches, and a focus on making the space both beautiful and livable, Gandy has created a kitchen that caters to the rhythms of family life while still feeling luxurious.

Photography © Jumbo Tsui for L’Officiel Hommes China