Ferragamo Embraces Surrealism in Its Fall Winter 2026 Campaign

Ferragamo turns its Fall Winter 2026 campaign into a surreal study of footwear, accessories and formal menswear. Contemporary artist Willie Cole provides one of the campaign’s central visual elements through his 1994 sculpture made from shoes. Creative director Maximilian Davis connects Cole’s practice with the ideas that have shaped his recent collections.

Davis links that approach with his references to Surrealism and Dadaism. The sculpture turns an everyday object into an artistic construction and strengthens the campaign’s direct connection between footwear and contemporary art. Its unusual form also gives Dufort a physical object around which he can arrange the season’s clothing, shoes and accessories.

Ferragamo Global Brand Ambassador Jingyu Huang and Thibaud Charon appear in the campaign. Dufort photographs them within carefully arranged compositions that place footwear, formal designs and accessories inside a surreal setting. The images continue Ferragamo’s long association with cinematic imagery.

Davis has concentrated on refining details and strengthening the graphic qualities of Ferragamo’s established designs since joining the house. He sharpens proportions and translates core principles of construction for the present season. His approach keeps the original technical logic visible while giving each design a cleaner and more direct identity.

The men’s selection introduces new formal classics inspired by the technical knowledge that continues to guide Ferragamo. Clean forms, controlled proportions and careful construction define the designs.

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A men’s messenger bag completes the accessories selection. Ferragamo combines urban function with polished refinement, creating a practical design that fits within the campaign’s formal direction.