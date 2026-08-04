Burberry Takes Fall 2026 to the Streets of London

Burberry returns to London for Fall 2026 with a campaign focused on the daily commute. Cherif Douamba navigates central London, moving through rush-hour crowds and unpredictable weather on his daily commute.

The campaign arrives as people return to the capital after the summer holidays. Burberry uses the commute to organize the story around movement, timing and routine. Crowded streets, transport announcements and changing forecasts shape the pace of the film and place the collection within familiar city conditions.

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Matthew Streeton narrates the campaign. His voice appears throughout London’s transport network, where he delivers travel announcements that commuters hear each day.

The commute acts as a recurring force throughout the film. It directs each character through central London and gives the clothing a clear function. Burberry presents the Fall 2026 collection as a wardrobe for shifting weather, changing schedules and long days in the city. The campaign connects each garment to the practical demands of travel, work and sudden changes in temperature.

Lightweight outerwear leads the collection. The Foxfield trench uses tropical gabardine, while the Leadenham comes in nylon. The Mayfair trench jacket introduces a cropped shape through supple leather and softly tailored wool twill. Tonal check details and leather accents continue through the outerwear, adding texture and visual depth to coats, jackets and layered combinations.

Burberry also updates British tailoring with lighter fabrics and relaxed fits. The double-breasted Denbury coat brings structure to the wardrobe, while the pinstriped Bloomsbury Harrington jacket offers a shorter and more casual option.

House Check-trimmed polo shirts introduce a sportier layer beneath coats and jackets. Cashmere knitwear adds texture, while wool blanket capes provide additional coverage during cooler weather. These pieces allow the collection to respond to changing temperatures while maintaining clear proportions.

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Throughout the campaign, London shapes the clothing, pacing and movement. Burberry responds with lightweight coats, relaxed tailoring, knitwear and accessories for uncertain weather and varied schedules.