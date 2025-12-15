in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Panda Models, Two Management

Aristotelis Papadopoulos in Tension Lines MMSCENE Exclusive

Monica Lazzarato collaborates with Francesco Di Giorgio and Aristotelis Papadopoulos on a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Aristotelis Papadopoulos in Tension Lines
Tank Top: Maison Margiela

Model Aristotelis Papadopoulos leads Tension Lines, a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive photographed by Monica Lazzarato. Set within a suspended industrial environment, the editorial frames the male body as a controlled presence shaped by scaffolding and exposed surfaces. Masculinity appears through precision and restraint, with posture and balance defining each image. Styling by Francesco Di Giorgio works in close dialogue with the setting.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The series presents the body as a sculptural form in motion, navigating an architectural space that feels raw and unfinished. Hair and makeup by Maria Grazia Arcese remain pared back, allowing surface and silhouette to lead. The wardrobe features Diesel, ANTESCH, Dsquared2, Maison Margiela, LAG World, Dolce&Gabbana, WEGAN, Leonardo Valentini, Balenciaga, Fiorucci, and Versace, reinforcing the editorial’s focus on industrial minimalism and physical presence.

Pants: Fiorucci, Shoes: Versace
Aristotelis Papadopoulos in Tension Lines
Necklace: WEGAN, Pants: Leonardo Valentini
Top: Diesel, Pants: ANTESCH
Tank Top: Maison Margiela, Pants: Diesel
Top: Diesel, Pants: ANTESCH
Aristotelis Papadopoulos in Tension Lines
Necklace: LAG WORLD, Pants & Shoes: Dolce&Gabbana
Necklace: LAG WORLD, Pants & Shoes: Dolce&Gabbana
Full look: Diesel
Aristotelis Papadopoulos in Tension Lines
Necklace: WEGAN, Pants: Leonardo Valentini
Top & Shoes: Dolce&Gabbana

Editorial: Tension Lines
Photography: Monica Lazzarato
Styling: Francesco Di Giorgio
MUA and hair: Maria Grazia Arcese
Model: Aristotelis Papadopoulos at Special Management
Photography assistant: Agnese Bignotti
Stylist assistants: Robert Moraru and Vittoria Dacomo

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

Future Joins Louis Vuitton as Friend of the House

Earl Cordeiro in Calvin Klein Holiday 2025 Campaign