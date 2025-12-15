Aristotelis Papadopoulos in Tension Lines MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Aristotelis Papadopoulos leads Tension Lines, a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive photographed by Monica Lazzarato. Set within a suspended industrial environment, the editorial frames the male body as a controlled presence shaped by scaffolding and exposed surfaces. Masculinity appears through precision and restraint, with posture and balance defining each image. Styling by Francesco Di Giorgio works in close dialogue with the setting.

The series presents the body as a sculptural form in motion, navigating an architectural space that feels raw and unfinished. Hair and makeup by Maria Grazia Arcese remain pared back, allowing surface and silhouette to lead. The wardrobe features Diesel, ANTESCH, Dsquared2, Maison Margiela, LAG World, Dolce&Gabbana, WEGAN, Leonardo Valentini, Balenciaga, Fiorucci, and Versace, reinforcing the editorial’s focus on industrial minimalism and physical presence.

Editorial: Tension Lines

Photography: Monica Lazzarato

Styling: Francesco Di Giorgio

MUA and hair: Maria Grazia Arcese

Model: Aristotelis Papadopoulos at Special Management

Photography assistant: Agnese Bignotti

Stylist assistants: Robert Moraru and Vittoria Dacomo