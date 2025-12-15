Earl Cordeiro in Calvin Klein Holiday 2025 Campaign

Earl Cordeiro stands at the center of Calvin Klein Holiday 2025 campaign. The series approaches the male body as a site of control and exposure, where stillness replaces display and physical awareness holds the frame. Photographed by James Brodribb under the creative direction of Ben Keren, the editorial positions masculinity as something observed under pressure rather than asserted.

The setting reduces the environment to essential conditions. Cold surfaces, water, steam, and shadow shape the atmosphere, placing the body in a state of isolation without visual excess. Tony Irvine’s styling aligns closely with the Calvin Klein context through restraint and precision. The clothing remains minimal. Nothing interrupts the dialogue between skin and environment.

Hair by Tamas Tuzes and makeup by Susie Sobol maintain a pared-back presence throughout. Skin appears wet, marked by condensation and heat, suggesting exertion rather than preparation.

Gary Card’s set design shapes the conditions surrounding the body with precision. Constructed elements suggest containment and exposure at once, placing Cordeiro within boundaries that guide how he stands, leans, or braces himself. Casting by Mark Foltz places Cordeiro in a role that demands restraint rather than performance. His presence remains direct and controlled, allowing the images to read as observational. Rania Benchegra appears alongside Earl Cordeiro, adding proximity without redirecting the editorial’s focus.

Megumi Yamamoto’s manicure work remains subtle, supporting the same restrained approach seen across every element. Cordeiro appears grounded, physically engaged, and aware of the conditions around him.