Future Joins Louis Vuitton as Friend of the House

Future joins Louis Vuitton as a Friend of the House, formalizing a relationship that has developed through shared creative moments and public appearances. Announced in Paris on December 15, 2025, the appointment reflects the fashion house’s continued engagement with influential figures shaping music, style, and contemporary culture, guided by Pharrell Williams in his role as Men’s Creative Director.

The Grammy-winning artist has long moved between music and fashion with ease, bringing a distinct personal style to each appearance. His recent presence at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring–Summer 2026 show in Paris, invited by Pharrell Williams, reinforced an existing creative rapport. Earlier this year, Future also appeared at the 2025 Met Gala wearing a custom Louis Vuitton look designed by Williams, aligned with the exhibition theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Future’s cultural reach extends far beyond fashion. In 2025, he released two back-to-back albums, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, both of which topped international charts and dominated conversation across the music industry. With eleven number-one albums to date, his influence continues to shape the sound and direction of contemporary hip-hop through constant production and a willingness to push his own format forward.

Louis Vuitton frames this new chapter as part of its wider approach to working closely with artists whose impact crosses disciplines. Future’s role as Friend of the House places him within a creative circle curated by Pharrell Williams, where music, fashion, and authorship operate in direct conversation. The appointment signals ongoing collaboration and a shared outlook centered on creativity and progression.

As Louis Vuitton continues to build connections with figures defining current culture, Future’s presence reinforces the house’s alignment with artists who shape how style and music intersect today.