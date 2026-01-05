Christos Kamarinos in Boy Stroll MMSCENE Exclusive

in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Ioanna Tokmakidou photographs Christos Kamarinos with styling by Stefan Kapsalis for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Boy Stroll arrives as the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial, capturing Christos Kamarinos in a series of moments that feel instinctive and unguarded. Photographed by Ioanna Tokmakidou, the story moves through the city with a loose, observational pace, where pauses matter as much as motion. The setting never dominates. It supports a quiet focus on presence, posture, and the shifting awareness of a body navigating its surroundings.

Styled by Stefan Kapsalis, the wardrobe plays with ease and restraint. The clothes follow Christos rather than define him, creating space for confidence to surface naturally. Hair and make-up by Ilias Koutsaftikis remain understated, keeping attention on expression and physicality. Boy Stroll reads as a study of subtle transition, where style emerges through movement and masculinity settles into something personal, fluid, and quietly assured.

Editorial: Boy Stroll
Stylist: Stefan Kapsalis
Photographer: Ioanna Tokmakidou
Hair & Make-up: Ilias Koutsaftikis

Written by Jana Kostic

