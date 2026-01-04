Louis Vuitton Taps Djairo Mulder for Spring Summer 2026 Campaign

Louis Vuitton has unveiled the first look of its Spring Summer 2026 menswear campaign, featuring Dutch model Djairo Mulder in a striking visual captured by photographer Drew Vickers under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams.

The Campaign

The Spring Summer 2026 campaign marks a significant moment for the French luxury house, continuing Pharrell Williams’ vision as creative director. The imagery showcases the collection’s aesthetic through Vickers’ lens, with styling by fashion editor Marine Gabaut and fashion direction by Matthew Henson. Casting director Anita Bitton selected Mulder for the campaign, a choice that speaks to the model’s rapid ascent in the industry.

Djairo Mulder: From Pizza Delivery to Louis Vuitton

The campaign’s star, Djairo Mulder, brings one of fashion’s most compelling discovery stories to the forefront. The Netherlands-born model was working as a pizza courier when fate intervened during a delivery to Sjaak Pul, owner of Amsterdam-based agency The Troopers. That chance encounter launched a career that has since reached remarkable heights.

Mulder opened the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2026 men’s show in Paris as a semi-exclusive, a significant achievement that speaks to his rapid rise within the industry. His trajectory from delivering pizzas to fronting one of luxury fashion’s most prestigious campaigns exemplifies the unpredictable nature of model scouting and the transformative power of being in the right place at the right time.

Agency Representation

Djairo Mulder is represented by VNY Models in New York, Premium Models in Paris, I Love Models Management in Milan, and Supa Model Management in London. His mother agency is The Troopers in Amsterdam, where his career first began following that fateful pizza delivery.

Campaign Credits

Photographer: Drew Vickers

Creative Director: Pharrell Williams

Fashion Director: Matthew Henson

Fashion Editor/Stylist: Marine Gabaut

Casting Director: Anita Bitton

Model: Djairo Mulder

For a complete look at the runway collection that inspired this campaign, see the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring Summer 2026 runway coverage.