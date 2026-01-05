in Advertising Campaigns, BANANAS Paris, Kenzo, Kult Model Agency, Menswear, Select Models, Spring Summer 2026, Supa Model Management, Videos, Why Not Models

Bukwop Kir & Naoki Jansen Model Kenzo Spring Summer 2026 Looks

Discover Kenzo’s latest campaign lensed by Victor Brun

Kenzo
©KENZO, Photography by Victor Brun

KENZO by NIGO presents the Spring Summer 2026 campaign photographed inside Maxim’s in Paris. The campaign uses the historic club as its setting, a venue known for its association with pop culture, community, and nightlife.

Photographer Victor Brun captured and directed the campaign. In charge of styling was Marq Rise, with production from Kitten Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christian Eberhard, and makeup artist Thierry Do Nascimento. The stars of the campaign are Bukwop Kir, Naoki Jansen, Daria Zolotova, and Wendy Huang.

©KENZO, Photography by Victor Brun
©KENZO, Photography by Victor Brun

The campaign highlights a collection shaped by artistic circles connected to fashion, art, and music. These references include Andy Warhol’s New York, the cultural presence of Studio 54, and creative communities associated with Nigo’s work today.

Inside Maxim’s, a white wall cuts through the venue’s ornamental interior. This setup introduces a reduced visual structure within the space. Clean lighting and simple poses define the imagery. The images reference the stillness before a night out.

©KENZO, Photography by Victor Brun
©KENZO, Photography by Victor Brun

Tailoring anchors the collection. Building on Kenzo Takada’s approach to combining design codes, Nigo revisits kimono-influenced tailoring and applies it to the season’s silhouettes. Satin and velvet shawl lapels appear across tailored pieces and shape the overall look.

Graphic elements return through the KENZO Tiger, sourced from the Fall Winter 1998 archives and expressed in jacquards and prints. Knitwear and outerwear feature a trompe-l’œil artwork revived from a 1972 archival knit. Military references drawn from Kenzo Takada’s Fall Winter 1978 collection appear through structured silhouettes, Brandenburg details, metal buttons, and large pockets.

©KENZO, Photography by Victor Brun

The campaign presents the collection through minimal staging centered on silhouette, texture, and detail.

Written by Ana Markovic

