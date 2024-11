For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Clara Alonso captures model Guille Castillo from Bento Models in a dynamic feature titled “By the Lake.” In charge of styling was Ivan Aguilera, with grooming by Lidia Herrero.

For the feature, Guille is wearing the selected pieces from the likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Siviglia, Bikkembergs, Haikure, Barrow, Calvin Klein, Alpha Tauri and more.

Photography – CLARA ALONSO

Styling – IVÁN AGUILERA

Makeup & Hair – LIDIA HERRERO

Model – GUILLE CASTILLO from BENTO MODELS

Styling Assistant – LAURA G MANUEL