The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack Bright Cactus is set to arrive in Summer 2025, bringing fresh energy to the sneaker market. This collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan line introduces a design that stands out with its vibrant colorway, signature details, and thoughtful construction. It continues the partnership’s reputation for pushing creative limits while maintaining the performance and quality Jordan is known for.

The Bright Cactus stands apart with its bold canvas upper, layered with muslin tumbled leather overlays for added texture and durability. A midfoot strap provides a secure fit while adding a sleek touch to the overall design. Black accents on the collar, tongue, and lining contrast sharply with the bright hues, creating a balanced aesthetic that feels both modern and timeless. The signature Swoosh logos appear asymmetrically on the lateral and medial sides, a subtle nod to Scott’s signature approach to sneaker design.

Scott’s branding is integrated perfectly into the shoe, with the iconic Cactus Jack smiley logo adorning the heel. The outsole features oversized “Jack” lettering in bold black, offering a graphic element that ties the design together.

The shoe’s construction emphasizes both style and function. The combination of durable canvas and premium leather ensures longevity, while the responsive midsole cushioning offers comfort for everyday wear. The cream-colored rubber outsole provides reliable traction, making it suitable for a variety of settings, from casual outings to more active environments.

The Bright Cactus will be available in men’s, preschool, and toddler sizes, priced at $200, $90, and $75 respectively. It will be sold through select Jordan retailers, and Nike.com, offering fans multiple ways to secure this unique release. Its versatility in sizing ensures that the collaboration reaches a wide audience, from devoted sneakerheads to younger fans of Scott’s work.