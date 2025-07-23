Hyun-Jin Kang by Leire Cavia for MMSCENE Exclusive

In the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Leire Cavia captures model Hyun-Jin Kang in an editorial set in the streets of Seoul. Shot entirely outdoors, the series moves with quiet control, each frame composed through the structure of the city and the model’s steady presence.

Represented by ESteem Models, Hyun-Jin Kang moves through the Seoul streets with focus and restraint. Stylist Shane curates a wardrobe that plays with proportion and texture, letting the clothes settle into the rhythm of the street. Hair stylist Seung Woo and makeup artist Mimi, both from Rave Art Company, refine the visual tone with sharp choices that enhance the atmosphere. The editorial features looks from Missoni, Tamnada, Saint Laurent, Maison Margiela 6, Makers Umocca, Matin Kim, Andersson Bell, Dunst, H&M, Valentino, Soulesures, and Cider. Behind the scenes, Sin Hye Lin assists on photography, with styling support from Jun Park.

Photography: Leire Cavia

Model: Hyun-Jin Kang from ESteem Models

Stylist: Shane

Makeup artist: Mimi from Rave Art Company

Hair stylist: Seung Woo from Rave Art Company

Photo assistant: Sin Hye Lin

Stylist assistant: Jun Park