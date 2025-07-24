Oak Bluffs Inspires a Limited-Edition Drop from Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren introduced a new limited-edition capsule, shaped by the style and community of Oak Bluffs, a Massachusetts town on Martha’s Vineyard known for its deep connection to Black American summer traditions. The collection draws influence from the area’s visual history, cultural memory, and ties to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

This launch continues the brand’s ongoing work with Morehouse and Spelman Colleges, expanding its narrative from academic life to the rhythm of coastal summer. The pieces include twill jackets with embroidery, outerwear designed for sailing, sun-worn knitwear, and nautical-inspired looks. Each design channels elements tied to Oak Bluffs’ multigenerational presence, where Black families have long created a strong and self-sustaining seasonal community.

Oak Bluffs remains a gathering point for alumni of both Morehouse and Spelman. That presence appears throughout the collection with graphic references to their mascots, the Maroon Tiger and the Jaguar. These symbols connect the collection to shared history and personal pride. The design team placed these references within pieces made for everyday wear in coastal settings, linking academic identity to leisure and heritage.

Ralph Lauren spoke about the meaning behind the release: “This collection is about more than a charming coastal town; it’s a story of the American dream. Oak Bluffs’ unique history, traditions and sense of community deeply inspire me and speak to what we are all searching for – a place where you can be free, uncontrived, joyful and truly at home.” His reflection situates the project within a personal and collective search for freedom and belonging.

Available now, the Oak Bluffs collection can be found online, in select Polo Ralph Lauren locations, and on the campuses of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges. The launch connects tailored design with cultural presence, offering pieces that reflect a specific place and the people who continue to shape it.