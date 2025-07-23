Strellson heads into High Summer 2025 with “The Dune,” a collection shaped by high temperatures and the changing routines of the season. The collection follows a path from Milan’s summer streets to desert regions both north and south of the equator. Warm colors drawn from sunlit sand serve as the design foundation, while the collection’s structure leans into relaxed, late-season ease.

The campaign takes the form of a short film titled ho-rietsónt/, directed and photographed by fashion photographer Martin Gatti. Shot on the island of Fuerteventura, the film studies the horizon as a visual anchor. With an unbroken line always in sight, the location offered a physical space for reflecting on the need for direction and orientation.

The title references the horizon both as a geographical element and as a metaphor for balance. The film views it as a guide, a stable reference line that grounds perception. Without it, the visual field becomes disoriented. In its presence, clarity returns, giving structure to space and self alike.

Models Aubrey O’Mahony and Kyosuke Akiyoshi lead the narrative, moving through the island’s open terrain and minimalist architecture. Their presence frames the collection against sand and wide skies, echoing the campaign’s interest in balance and movement.

Gatti’s visual interpretation connects the clothing to its surroundings without relying on static presentation. The fabric responds to heat, while silhouettes stay relaxed, allowing space for air and motion. The light of the late afternoon brings depth to the desert tones, reinforcing the concept behind “The Dune.”

Strellson uses this campaign to underline a season still shaped by heat, where the horizon remains visible and constant.