Jesus Guerra by Paolo Steve for MMSCENE Exclusive

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Paolo Steve captures model Jesus Guerra in a series that introduces him as a promising new face set to break through. Represented by Men Model MGMT, Guerra brings a quiet confidence and measured poise, holding presence across every frame. Hair by Bombon and retouching by Dinamita Studio refine the visual mood.

Stylist Jordi Castellanos curates looks that combine contemporary structure with classic notes, drawing from ONRUSHW23H, Sandro, Balenciaga, Gucci, Ray-Ban, Acne Studios, Velour Garments, Prada, H&M, COS, Andersson Bell, CDLP, Calvin Klein, Dsquared2, and vintage pieces. This editorial positions Guerra within a modern narrative of versatility and edge, marking him as one of the season’s new names to follow.