Jesus Guerra by Paolo Steve for MMSCENE Exclusive

Stylist Jordi Castellanos and photographer Paolo Steve team up with model Jesus Guerra for our latest exclusive story.

Jesus Guerra by Paolo Steve
Full look: COS

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Paolo Steve captures model Jesus Guerra in a series that introduces him as a promising new face set to break through. Represented by Men Model MGMT, Guerra brings a quiet confidence and measured poise, holding presence across every frame. Hair by Bombon and retouching by Dinamita Studio refine the visual mood.

Stylist Jordi Castellanos curates looks that combine contemporary structure with classic notes, drawing from ONRUSHW23H, Sandro, Balenciaga, Gucci, Ray-Ban, Acne Studios, Velour Garments, Prada, H&M, COS, Andersson Bell, CDLP, Calvin Klein, Dsquared2, and vintage pieces. This editorial positions Guerra within a modern narrative of versatility and edge, marking him as one of the season’s new names to follow.

Sunglasses: Ray-Ban, Hoodie: Acne Studios, Jacket: Balenciaga
Top: Andersson Bell, Jacket: Vintage, Trousers: Sandro, Underwear: CDLP
Jesus Guerra by Paolo Steve
Top: Dsquared2, Jeans: ONRUSHW23H
Full look: COS
Hoodie: Acne Studios, Jacket: Balenciaga, Trousers: Velour Garments, Loafers: Prada, Bag: H&M
Jesus Guerra by Paolo Steve
Top: ONRUSHW23H, Trousers: Sandro, Scarf: Vintage Gucci
Sunglasses: Ray-Ban, Hoodie: Acne Studios, Jacket: Balenciaga, Trousers: Velour Garments, Loafers: Prada, Bag: H&M
Jesus Guerra by Paolo Steve
Top: Andersson Bell
Full look: ONRUSHW23H
Top: ONRUSHW23H, Trousers: Sandro, Boots: Balenciaga, Scarf: Vintage Gucci
Jesus Guerra by Paolo Steve
Top: Andersson Bell, Jacket: Vintage, Trousers: Sandro, Underwear: CDLP
Full look: ONRUSHW23H
Top: ONRUSHW23H, Trousers: Sandro, Boots: Balenciaga, Scarf: Vintage Gucci
Sunglasses: Vintage, Jacket: Vintage, Trousers: Calvin Klein
Jesus Guerra by Paolo Steve
Jacket: Balenciaga, Trousers: Velour Garments, Bag: H&M
Photographer: Paolo Steve
Hair: Bombon
Retouch Studio: Dinamita Studio

Written by Jana Kostic

