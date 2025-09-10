Dior Launches the Slider Hobo Bag for Winter 2025.26

Dior presented the Slider Hobo Bag during the Winter 2025.26 collection, marking the arrival of a new essential in the house’s accessories line. The design takes shape with smooth curves and clean lines, offering a modern profile that balances elegance with utility.

The bag features a spacious main compartment secured with a double zipper closure, ensuring practicality without losing refinement. Dior crafted the Slider in supple leather options of black, gray, and cognac. For those seeking a signature touch, the model also comes in the iconic Dior Oblique jacquard. Each version reflects the craftsmanship of the Dior ateliers, with every material and finish carefully chosen.

A sliding metal component allows easy adjustment of the shoulder strap, ensuring comfort for different ways of carrying. Rivets and intricate topstitching further enhance the structure, giving the bag durability alongside its sleek form.

On the front, a subtle tone-on-tone Dior signature reinforces its discreet luxury. The detail pays homage to the house’s tradition while maintaining a contemporary look.

The Slider comes in two sizes, medium and large, making it adaptable to different needs. Whether used as an everyday bag or for carrying more substantial essentials, the two formats expand its functionality. Both sizes maintain the same balance of clean form and practical structure, ensuring consistency across the collection.

Dior describes the Slider as an accessory that expresses the modern essence of the house’s style. Available in stores, the bag has already become part of Dior’s Winter 2025.26 offering.