MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Gabo Dos Santos

In conversation with MMSCENE, Gabo shares his path from a small town in Venezuela to the international modeling stage. He recalls how an unexpected test shoot led to his signing with Eleven Management, where mentorship shaped his early career. Now represented by agencies across Europe, including Modelwerk in Germany, Two Management in Barcelona, and BOOM Models in Italy, he speaks about adapting to different clients and cultures. He also reflects on memorable campaigns for New Balance in South Korea and Apple in Spain, as well as his aspirations to work with brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Diesel. Gabo opens up about his motivation, the challenges of balancing personal life with international assignments, and the advice he offers to young models at the start of their careers.

How did you first get discovered as a model, and what drew you to pursue modeling as a career?

So the story is quite funny, actually. I am originally from a very small town in Venezuela. In that town, I met a photographer who asked me to do some photos, just a test shoot. Back then, I never thought I would be a model; the idea never even crossed my mind, but it was fun for me to try. Those photos reached the capital; Caracas, where my MA is based, and they contacted me. From there, my career started. For me, modeling at that time was just a new cool hobby I had, but the real reason why I pursued my career was that the more I worked in the modeling industry, the more I got to like it. It has given me so many opportunities in life, so many chances to travel. I have learned many lessons during the journey, and I have made so many incredible friends.

What was your experience like signing with 11 Management as your mother agency, and how have they shaped your early career?

Signing with Eleven Management was probably one of the best things I ever did. My main booker taught me so much during all these years. He has been such an incredible friend and mentor to me. Sometimes he has been harsh, but always with good intentions. He never doubted telling me the things I needed to be told, whether I would like it or not, so I guess that’s why we have a really good relationship.

You’re represented by agencies across Europe, Modelwerk in Germany, Two Management in Barcelona, and BOOM Models in Italy. How does working with different agencies in various countries influence your approach to modeling?

It’s been interesting working with many agencies in different countries. I feel like all of them are so similar and so unique at the same time. Most likely, it’s always the same in terms of work: “casting, fitting, job, option,” etc. But the way they personally interact with models really changes depending on the country. Thankfully, all the agencies I’ve been with have always treated me well. I would say that what actually changes my approach to modeling is the country where the agencies are from and what kind of clients they have. Some of them are more commercial; some of them are more high fashion. So depending on the client and where I am, I approach them with different styles of myself, a different attitude, different outfits, but always keeping what makes Gabo be Gabo.

What have been your favorite jobs or shoots so far, and what made them memorable?

Two jobs automatically came to my mind. The first was a big campaign I did for New Balance in South Korea. It was one of my first jobs on that scale, and the funniest and most unique thing was that the casting director was born in South Korea but spent a big part of her life in South America. The vibe between us was incredible from the beginning, and we were really excited to work together. The other one was last year in Spain, where we got to work for Apple and their new iPhone 16. The experience was very similar, but this time it was the photographer who ended up being Venezuelan too. Her name is Silvana Trevale, she was a photographer for whom I had a lot of esteem.

How do you stay motivated and inspired in such a competitive industry, especially as a fresh face?

The way I see it and try to work on is that you always have to compete with yourself, develop your skills, never compare yourself to anyone, and don’t focus on what others do but on what you can improve about yourself.

What are your goals for the next year in modeling, and are there any specific brands or designers you dream of working with?

Well, I am not really thinking of next year; I always like to live in the present. But if I had to say something, it would probably be to do a runway show or campaign for Dolce & Gabbana or Diesel. I really like their styles, and I think they match with mine.

How do you prepare for castings or runway shows, both physically and mentally?

Well, as I said, I am always trying to be the best version of me, so I run and work out a lot. During that time, I just work on my nerves. I tend to be nervous, but I am really good at showing the opposite: a confident and strong look.

What’s one thing about the modeling industry that surprised you most since you started?

What was the most surprising thing for me was that one or two centimeters could change your career so much. As models, we continuously get judged by our physique, and believe me, one or two centimeters less or more, depending on what the client wants, can change the results of your casting a lot.

How do you balance your personal life with the demands of international modeling assignments and travel?

This is a very hard question. I personally have struggles with it sometimes. I started relationships during my time as a model, but it’s so hard to maintain because you are never in the same place for too long, and you are always traveling. What I understood with time is that modeling is a very demanding career, and most of the time you are not 100% the owner of your time. But I guess every good thing has a bad side. Meanwhile, I’ve tried to really focus on myself and my career and leave other things aside for the moment.

What advice would you give to other young models just starting out, especially those who might not have a lot of experience yet?

The best advice I can give you is that you really need to avoid comparing yourself to others. Usually, at castings or work, you see other people who you think are more handsome or more skilled than you. But at the end of the day, you are both models; in other people’s eyes, you are probably the same. You are always unique to a different person, and beauty is really subjective anyway. Oh, I almost forgot: do not take rejection too personally. Many times you will be in situations where you prepared a lot for a casting and you just get rejected. You need to learn not to take it personally. There is nothing wrong with you; maybe you just didn’t match the idea the casting director had for the brand, or you didn’t match the aesthetic of the shoot, and that’s completely fine.

Model: Gabo Dos Santos

Photographer: Alejandro Ramirez

Agency: Eleven Management

Casting & Art Direction: Numair Asmi

MUA & Hair: Cristobal Valero