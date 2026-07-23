Canali Names Ethan Hawke as Global Brand Ambassador

Canali has named Ethan Hawke as its new Global Brand Ambassador, connecting the actor, director and writer with the Italian company’s approach to excellence. Hawke brings more than four decades of experience to the role and a career shaped by curiosity, discipline and a continued desire to learn.

Hawke has treated every role, project and new challenge as part of an ongoing creative process. He considers excellence a result of practice, preparation and experience. His approach reflects authenticity, integrity and self-awareness, qualities that Canali connects with the principles that have guided the company for more than ninety years.

Daily practice forms the central link between Hawke and Canali. For Hawke, repeated work creates confidence, creative freedom and personal growth. Canali applies a similar method to garment construction through time, precision and close attention to detail.

Stefano Canali, President and CEO, says Hawke’s career and personal outlook made him a natural choice for the ambassador role. He points to the actor’s curiosity, determination and willingness to follow his own direction while continuing to learn and develop. He describes Hawke as a representative of a current form of distinction that begins with character.

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Hawke also connects the partnership with his belief that people shape themselves through what they practice each day. He explains that curiosity, preparation and experience allow confidence to grow. In Canali, he recognized the same patience, attention and consistent focus on doing things well. He describes the philosophy as aspirational and closely connected to his own outlook.

The partnership will make its debut through Canali’s Fall Winter 2026 campaign. The project continues the company’s focus on care, knowledge and the daily pursuit of excellence. It directs attention toward the process behind achievement and examines the gestures, rituals and habits that shape both creative work and garment construction.

A series of intimate portraits and a cinematic film will present Hawke during moments that audiences usually never see. He will revisit scripts, rehearse lines, refine movements and prepare for the stage. These scenes will focus on the work that takes place before a finished performance reaches an audience.

Subtle references to several memorable characters from Hawke’s career will appear throughout the campaign. The details will connect his past performances with the preparation that shaped them and point toward the repeated effort that begins long before an actor steps onto the stage.