David Jonsson Joins LOEWE as Its Newest Ambassador

LOEWE has appointed David Jonsson as its newest brand ambassador under creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The British actor joins the House while preparing for several upcoming film projects, including A24’s The Chaperones, Frank Ocean’s untitled feature and Halina Reijn’s Please for A24.

Jonsson will appear in Please alongside Gracie Abrams, Tom Burke and Connor Storrie. These forthcoming roles continue a career that already covers film, television and theatre, giving the partnership a broad creative foundation.

Jonsson gained wider recognition in 2024 through his co-lead performance in Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Álvarez. The role earned him the Rising Star Award at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards and expanded his profile across international cinema.

His film work also includes Lionsgate’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Long Walk, the BAFTA-nominated Wasteman and Rye Lane. Raine Allen-Miller wrote and directed Rye Lane, which added another prominent title to Jonsson’s growing list of screen credits.

Television audiences know him as Gus from the BBC and HBO series Industry. Jonsson has also built a strong stage career. His performance in And Breathe at the Almeida earned him the Best Actor award at the Black British Theatre Awards.

LOEWE connects the appointment with Jonsson’s curiosity, ambition and interest in creative discovery. The actor sees the partnership as a chance to work within a House that values imagination and experimentation.

“Film has always fascinated me,” Jonsson said. “From costumes to cameras, it’s pure play. I’m proud to call it my craft. I always want to be somewhere I can redefine.”

His comments explain why the partnership feels natural to him. Jonsson approaches acting through exploration and remains interested in the many elements that shape a film, from performance and costume to the camera itself.

He also described his connection with LOEWE in direct terms. “I feel deeply connected to the spirit of LOEWE. It’s a playground. I’m excited for the fun.”

McCollough and Hernandez pointed to the same exploratory quality when discussing the appointment. The designers see a connection between Jonsson’s approach to acting and their own work at the House.

“David’s approach to craft is attentive, exploratory, unafraid of complexity,” McCollough and Hernandez said. “In his work, as in ours, the surface is never the whole story. We are delighted to welcome him as a brand ambassador.”

The appointment brings Jonsson into LOEWE during the new creative direction of McCollough and Hernandez. His varied career gives the partnership several points of connection, from performance and costume to visual storytelling and experimentation.