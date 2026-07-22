Dior Dresses Jimin of BTS for the World Tour in Paris

Dior dressed Jimin for the BTS ARIRANG World Tour concerts at Stade de France outside Paris on July 17 and 18, 2026. The two sold-out performances drew record crowds of 92,000 people each night and supported ARIRANG, the group’s fifth studio album. Across the Paris dates, Jimin wore four Dior looks built around tailoring, knitwear, denim, leather and stage-ready casual pieces.

For one appearance, Jimin wore a black wool jacket with notch lapels and brandebourg embroidery. A matching vest continued the tailored construction, while black leather pants gave the outfit a sharper finish. He added a black silk scarf and a black leather Dior Medaillon belt. The all-black palette placed attention on the jacket’s embroidered surface and on the contrast between wool, silk and leather.

A second look introduced lighter tones. Jimin wore an off-white wool knit over a white cotton tank top and paired both pieces with blue denim jeans. A black leather belt defined the waist, while beige leather lace-up boots completed the outfit. The pale knit and white tank top softened the look, while the denim kept the styling direct and relaxed.

Jimin also appeared in a red cotton hoodie with blue denim jeans. The hoodie brought the strongest color across the four outfits and gave the concert wardrobe a more casual direction. Dior kept the combination simple, allowing the red top to lead the look while the jeans connected it to the lighter knit outfit.

For another stage appearance, Jimin wore a khaki sleeveless leather jacket over a silver lurex knitted top. Navy washed cotton large pants added volume through the lower half. He finished the outfit with a black braided leather belt and black leather shoes. The silver lurex introduced a reflective quality, while the khaki jacket and navy pants created a deeper color range.

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Dior used the wardrobe to support the scale and structure of the ARIRANG World Tour stop in Paris. The outfits allowed Jimin to shift between tailored, relaxed and more reflective looks while keeping the clothing practical for the stage.