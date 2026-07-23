François Arnaud Steps Into Under Armour’s Heat

When François Arnaud signed on as global brand ambassador for Under Armour, the timing felt inevitable. The “Heated Rivalry” star isn’t just wearing the athletic brand’s gear in character as Scott Hunter (he did throughout the series), he’s now the face of the company’s For When It’s Hot campaign, launching this week during North America’s historically hottest stretch.

The partnership runs deeper than surface-level glamour. Under Armour‘s chief communications officer Matt Dornic pinpointed what drew the brand to Arnaud: his on-screen arc mirrors the brand’s own evolution. “The character he portrays ultimately finds his greatest success when he stops trying to fit someone else’s mold and embraces who he truly is,” Dornic said. “That’s a lesson that resonates deeply with us.”

Growth and Authenticity

For Arnaud, the moment carries personal weight. “If you’d told the skinny awkward kid I used to be that one day I’d be an ambassador for a sportswear brand, I would’ve laughed,” he reflected. “What makes this special is that it’s a reminder we don’t always end up where we expect, and growth can look very different from what we imagined.”

The For When It’s Hot campaign spotlights Under Armour‘s HeatGear line, with Arnaud moving through a series of high-intensity workout moments, ultimately shirtless and playfully tossing his shirt at the camera as a nearby woman captures the action. It’s cheeky, grounded, and unapologetically confident, capturing exactly what the brand sees in him.

“The best athletes perform with confidence, conviction and authenticity, and we believe the strongest brands do too,” Dornic added. Arnaud’s appointment signals Under Armour‘s push toward “being unmistakably ourselves” as the brand continues to evolve.

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