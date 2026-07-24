Songzio Turns to ATEEZ’s Seonghwa for Fall Winter 2026

Songzio places Park Seonghwa of ATEEZ at the center of its Fall Winter 2026 campaign, “Crushed. Cast. Constructed.” Photographer Daniel Archer captures the musician and performer in a series of sculptural images that connect the collection’s industrial references with Seonghwa’s controlled physicality. Under Jay Songzio’s creative direction, the campaign continues Seonghwa’s role as the Korean house’s global ambassador.

Archer approaches the campaign through architectural composition and close attention to light. Drawing from painting and cinema, he places the images between fashion and fine art, using beauty, distortion and emotional ambiguity to create an intimate and otherworldly atmosphere.

The collection returns to the turn of the 20th century and the violent arrival of the Machine Age. Songzio examines a period when mechanical force changed materials, labor and the human body. The house filters that history through its philosophy of “Order Disorder,” which treats pressure, damage and reconstruction as connected stages in the design process.

Songzio begins with foundational garments such as frock coats, tailored three piece suits and high collared shirts, then subjects their familiar construction to torque and distortion. The resulting silhouettes hold the tension between the fluid structure of Songzio’s clothing and the damaged surfaces of Chamberlain’s compressed metal.

Archer shapes the campaign through concentrated light, deep shadow and controlled framing. Light cuts across Seonghwa’s figure and reveals the garments’ folds, tension lines and shifting volumes. Glossy surfaces reflect the illumination sharply, while matte materials deepen the surrounding shadows. The stripped setting directs attention toward the relationship between Seonghwa’s body and the clothes, allowing each proportion and sculpted layer to remain visible.

The campaign also develops Seonghwa’s ongoing relationship with Songzio. He walked in the house’s Spring Summer 2026 Polyptych presentation during Paris Fashion Week before Songzio appointed him as its global ambassador. Kim Hee June then photographed him for the Fall Winter 2025 Piccadill campaign. In January 2026, he returned to the runway for the Fall Winter 2026 “Crushed. Cast. Constructed.” show in Paris.

“Crushed. Cast. Constructed.” presents Seonghwa inside a study of industrial force and human control. Songzio turns crushed metal, distorted tailoring and exposed pressure into the visual language of Fall Winter 2026.