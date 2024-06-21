For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Andrea Reina captures models Levi S.Nagy and Aidan Stender from I Love Models Management. In charge of the styling is Virginia Bertaina assisted by Davide Giacomasso. Make up is done by Chiara Viola, while Nicole Rojatti took care of the hair. The shoot took place at the Dep Art Gallery.
For this session, Levi and Aidan are wearing selected pieces from Tommy Hilfiger, Outfit Italy, GIMO’S, RE-HASH, Marsell, Angelo Frentzos, Alberto Zambelli, Ferragamo, Cycle, and Dsquared2.
photography – Andrea Reina – @ookeeii
styling – Virginia Bertaina – @virgibertaina
make up – Chiara Viola – @violachi_mua
hair – Nicole Rojatti – @nicolerojatti.mua
styling’s assistant – Davide Giacomasso – @davidegiacomasso
models – Levi S.Nagy – @snagylevente
Aidan Stender – @aidanstenda from I Love Models Management @ilovemodelsmngt
location – Dep Art Gallery – Mostra di “Regine Schumann, Iris” curata da Alberto Mattia Martini – @depart_gallery @regineschumann @albertomattiamartini