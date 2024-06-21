in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Levi S.Nagy and Aidan Stender by Andrea Reina

Photographer Andrea Reina and stylist Virginia Bertaina team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Andrea Reina captures models Levi S.Nagy and Aidan Stender from I Love Models Management. In charge of the styling is Virginia Bertaina assisted by Davide Giacomasso. Make up is done by Chiara Viola, while Nicole Rojatti took care of the hair. The shoot took place at the Dep Art Gallery.

For this session, Levi and Aidan are wearing selected pieces from Tommy Hilfiger, Outfit Italy, GIMO’S, RE-HASH, Marsell, Angelo Frentzos, Alberto Zambelli, Ferragamo, Cycle, and Dsquared2.

shirt TOMMY HILFIGER, blazer and pants OUTFIT ITALY / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
Jacket GIMO’S, Sweater and trousers RE-HASH, Shoes MARSELL / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
blazer and pants ANGELO FRENTZOS, shoes MARSELL / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
blazer and pants ANGELO FRENTZOS, shoes MARSELL / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
total look DSQUARED2 / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
blazer and pants ALBERTO ZAMBELLI, shoes MARSEL / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
jacket and pants CYCLE, shoes MARSELL / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
Total look FERRAGAMO / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
jacket and pants CYCLE, shoes MARSELL / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
Total look FERRAGAMO / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
Total look FERRAGAMO / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
Total look FERRAGAMO / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
shirt TOMMY HILFIGER / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE
jacket and pants CYCLE, shoes MARSEL / photography © Andrea Reina for MMSCENE

photography – Andrea Reina – @ookeeii 
styling – Virginia Bertaina – @virgibertaina
make up – Chiara Viola – @violachi_mua 
hair – Nicole Rojatti – @nicolerojatti.mua 
styling’s assistant – Davide Giacomasso – @davidegiacomasso
models – Levi S.Nagy – @snagylevente 
Aidan Stender – @aidanstenda  from I Love Models Management @ilovemodelsmngt
location – Dep Art Gallery – Mostra di “Regine Schumann, Iris” curata da Alberto Mattia Martini – @depart_gallery  @regineschumann   @albertomattiamartini

 

Written by Pavle Banovic

