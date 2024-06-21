For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Andrea Reina captures models Levi S.Nagy and Aidan Stender from I Love Models Management. In charge of the styling is Virginia Bertaina assisted by Davide Giacomasso. Make up is done by Chiara Viola, while Nicole Rojatti took care of the hair. The shoot took place at the Dep Art Gallery.

For this session, Levi and Aidan are wearing selected pieces from Tommy Hilfiger, Outfit Italy, GIMO’S, RE-HASH, Marsell, Angelo Frentzos, Alberto Zambelli, Ferragamo, Cycle, and Dsquared2.

photography – Andrea Reina – @ookeeii

styling – Virginia Bertaina – @virgibertaina

make up – Chiara Viola – @violachi_mua

hair – Nicole Rojatti – @nicolerojatti.mua

styling’s assistant – Davide Giacomasso – @davidegiacomasso

models – Levi S.Nagy – @snagylevente

Aidan Stender – @aidanstenda from I Love Models Management @ilovemodelsmngt

location – Dep Art Gallery – Mostra di “Regine Schumann, Iris” curata da Alberto Mattia Martini – @depart_gallery @regineschumann @albertomattiamartini