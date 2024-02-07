MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Diego Alvarez by Alejandro Ramirez

Diego Alvarez, represented by UNO Models Agency, poses for the latest exclusive feature of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES captured by the photographer Alejandro Ramirez. Styled by Eli Fedina, while in charge of the grooming was Sara Juan.
For this session Diego is wearing selected pieces from North Face, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Levi’s, American Vintage, Dickies, Uniqlo, Zara, Abercrombie, Hunter Douglas, Sandro, and Stellar.
Photographer Alejandro Ramirez – @alealeking
Model Diego Alvarez at Agency UNO Models – @diegoalvaarezz @unomodels
Fashion Stylist Eli Fedina – @elifedina
Groomer Sara Juan – @sarajuan_makeup
Fashion Retoucher Miguel Maza – @miguelmazastudio