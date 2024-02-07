in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Diego Alvarez by Alejandro Ramirez

Photographer Alejandro Ramirez teams up with stylist Eli Fedina for the latest exclusive

Diego Alvarez, represented by UNO Models Agency, poses for the latest exclusive feature of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES captured by the photographer Alejandro Ramirez. Styled by Eli Fedina, while in charge of the grooming was Sara Juan.

For this session Diego is wearing selected pieces from North Face, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, Levi’s, American Vintage, Dickies, Uniqlo, Zara, Abercrombie, Hunter Douglas, Sandro, and Stellar.

Sweater AMERICAN VINTAGE, Jumpsuit DICKIES, Jacket SANDRO
Cap VINTAGE, Shirt/Jeans HUGO BOSS, Jacket SANDRO PARIS, Shirt AMERICAN VINTAGE, Jeans LEVIS
Cap ABERCROMBIE, Shirt LEVIS, Vest UNIQLO, Jeans SANDRO
Total Look TOMMY HILFIGER

Cap STELLAR, Shirt AMERICAN VINTAGE, Sweater SANDRO, Pants ZADIG & VOLTAIRE, Jacket NORTH FACE, Boots HUNTER DOUGLAS



Photographer Alejandro Ramirez – @alealeking
Model Diego Alvarez at  Agency UNO Models – @diegoalvaarezz @unomodels
Fashion Stylist Eli Fedina – @elifedina
Groomer Sara Juan – @sarajuan_makeup
Fashion Retoucher Miguel Maza – @miguelmazastudio

