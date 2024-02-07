Comme des Garçons Homme Plus FW24

During Paris Fashion Week, Comme des Garçons Homme Plus unveiled its Fall Winter 24 Collection, by Rei Kawakubo. The collection featured 40 distinctive looks, all unified by a singular theme: the color white. Kawakubo went into various interpretations of white, using it as the collection’s muse with an emphasis on its representation of prayer. Accompanying the primary palette were supplementary hues of black and diverse grays, all shaped into Kawakubo’s signature silhouettes.

A highlight among the collection’s accessories was the collaboration with Nike on the AirMax TL2.5 sneaker. This design presents a minimalist reinterpretation of the original model, characterized by the absence of the tongue and logo, subdued colorways, and concealed laces.

Discover all the looks in out Gallery: