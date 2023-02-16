MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Interns by Diego Navas & Manu Mendi

Models Jose Luis represented by Blow Models, Gonzalo San Román represented by UNO Models and Weri star in Interns story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Diego Navas. In charge of creative direction & styling was Manu Mendi, with hair and makeup by Laura del Muro. The set design was the work of Helena Jurado, Paul Rodriguez and Geles Soutelo, with lightning by Paula Caldera and Andrea Rivera and art direction by Luciana Casaretro, Yunuen Chabert and Lucía Ortega. In charge of styling assistance were Lola Mendizábal, Montse Masana, Raul González, Karen Chavez and Rocío Gervilla.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Sandro Paris, Karl Lagerfeld, The Kooples, Otrura, Jimmy Choo, Fred Perry, Palomo Spain, Enaut, Calzedonia and Vagabond Shoemakers.

