MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Interns by Diego Navas & Manu Mendi

Photographer Diego Navas and stylist Manu Mendi team up for our latest exclusive story

Gonzalo & Jose Luis: Shirt: Sandro Paris
Weri: Sweater: Sandro Paris / Tie: Karl Lagerfeld / Shirt: The Kooples

Models Jose Luis represented by Blow Models, Gonzalo San Román represented by UNO Models and Weri star in Interns story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Diego Navas. In charge of creative direction & styling was Manu Mendi, with hair and makeup by Laura del Muro. The set design was the work of Helena Jurado, Paul Rodriguez and Geles Soutelo, with lightning by Paula Caldera and Andrea Rivera and art direction by Luciana Casaretro, Yunuen Chabert and Lucía Ortega. In charge of styling assistance were Lola Mendizábal, Montse Masana, Raul González, Karen Chavez and Rocío Gervilla.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Sandro Paris, Karl Lagerfeld, The Kooples, Otrura, Jimmy Choo, Fred Perry, Palomo Spain, Enaut, Calzedonia and Vagabond Shoemakers.

Gonzalo: Trenchcoat: Otrura / Suit: Karl Lagerfeld / Turtleneck: Sandro Paris / Shoes: Jimmy Choo
Jose Luis: Trousers & vest: Otrura / Tie: Karl Lagerfeld / Shoes: Jimmy Choo
Trousers & vest: Otrura / Tie: Karl Lagerfeld / Shoes: Jimmy Choo
Trenchcoat: Otrura / Suit: Karl Lagerfeld / Turtleneck: Sandro Paris / Shoes: Jimmy Choo
Shoes: Vagabond Shoesmakers
Gonzalo: Polo shirt: Fred Perry
Jose Luis: Trousers & jacket: Otrura / Tie: The Kooples / Shirt: Sandro Paris
Sweater: Sandro Paris / Tie: Karl Lagerfeld / Shirt: The Kooples
Gonzalo: Shirt: Palomo Spain / Trousers: Enaut / Socks: Calzedonia / Shoes: Otrura
Jose Luis: Trousers & cardigan: Fred Perry / Shoes: Jimmy Cho
Shirt: Enaut / Vest: Otrura / Trousers: Karl Lagerfeld / Socks: Calzedonia / Shoes: Jimmy Cho
Shirt: Otrura / Blazer: Sandro Paris / Coat: Guess
Shirt: Otrura / Blazer: Fred Perry / Coat: Karl Lagerfeld / Socks: Calzedonia
Weri: Shirt: Otrura / Blazer: Fred Perry / Coat: Karl Lagerfeld / Socks: Calzedonia
Jose Luis: Total Look: Ortura

Creative Director & Stylist: Manu Mendi
Photographer: Diego Navas
Hair & Makeup: Laura del Muro
Set Designers: Helena Jurado, Paula Rodriguez and Geles Soutelo
Stylist Assistants: Lola Mendizábal, Montse Masana, Raul González, Karen Chavez, Rocío Gervilla
Lightning: Paula Caldera and Andrea Rivera
Art Directors: Luciana Casaretro, Yunuen Chabert and Lucía Ortega
Models: Jose Luis Castillo at Blow Models, Gonzalo San Román at UNO Models and Weri Bouchakour

