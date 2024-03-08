MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sauvage by Lucas Lei

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES model Andrew Oketch, represented by Elite Models Spain, models David Valer and Amin Elmokkadim, represented by UNO Models, are lensed by Lucas Lei, also in charge of the styling, while Junior Segovia did retouching.

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Gucci, Outsiders Division, Mateo Velasquez, Ontracks Studio, and Pablo Erroz & Estado de Ruido.

Photo & styling – Lucas Lei @imnotlucas____

Models – Andrew Oketch @andrewoketchh at ELITE MODEL SPAIN, David Valera @davidvalera9 & Amin Elmokkadim @aminnayadi at UNO MODELS

Retouch – Junior Segovia @segoviafotos