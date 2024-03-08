in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sauvage by Lucas Lei

Photographer Lucas Lei and models Andrew Oketch, David Valer and Amin Elmokkadim team up for the latest story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES model Andrew Oketch, represented by Elite Models Spain, models David Valer and Amin Elmokkadim, represented by UNO Models, are lensed by Lucas Lei, also in charge of the styling, while Junior Segovia did retouching. 

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Gucci, Outsiders Division, Mateo Velasquez, Ontracks Studio, and Pablo Erroz & Estado de Ruido.

Photo & styling – Lucas Lei @imnotlucas____
Models – Andrew Oketch @andrewoketchh at ELITE MODEL SPAIN, David Valera @davidvalera9 & Amin Elmokkadim @aminnayadi at UNO MODELS
Retouch – Junior Segovia @segoviafotos

