MSCHF 2×4 Boots and Spike Lee Campaign

MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based brand, has unveiled a campaign featuring Spike Lee and the introduction of their 2×4 boots. The boots themselves have a distinctive design that draws inspiration from the famous Timberland silhouette. They have an upper and base made of doubled rubber lug soles, as well as embellishments like eyelets and patterns evoking Louis Vuitton’s Blossom pattern.

The campaign is centred around the participation of Spike Lee, a legendary figure recognised for his contributions to cinema and social commentary. He poses for pictures with the MSCHF 2×4 Boots in the streets of New York City, taken by his daughter Satchel Lee.

The company has a reputation for challenging the status quo by continuously pushing the boundaries of design and participating in actions that make it difficult to distinguish between copyright infringement and artistic homage. This was evident in the aftermath of the Big Red Boot’s viral success and the legal controversy surrounding the “Wavy Baby” shoes.

The 2×4 boots are set to release on March 19 at 2 p.m. EST, available exclusively through MSCHF’s website and sneaker app, and priced at $400. Take a more detailed look at the MSCHF 2×4 boots in the Gallery below: