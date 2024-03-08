Nike Reveals The Jordan Wings Collection

Jordan Brand has revealed the Jordan Wings Collection. This limited-edition, handcrafted Italian collection is slated for an exclusive release in Beijing in March 2024.

The Jordan Wings Collection, from the brand which pays homage to the moments from 1984 to the present, is a line of basketball-inspired clothing composed of fabrics like lambskin, cashmere blends, and premium fleece. Items like hoodies, varsity jackets, diamond shorts, and tracksuits are among the pieces.

The Jordan Wings net jumper is one of the most notable items. This jumper was hand-stitched over seven hours by expert Italian artisans, who drew inspiration from a nylon basketball net to replicate the texture of it. The collection’s accessories also pay homage to the Jordan Wings emblem, fusing its dimensions and aesthetic into pieces like the leather pouch.

The footwear line debuts the Wings, a new version of the iconic Air Jordan 1 that comes in both High ’85 and Low ’85 versions. These full-grain leather trainers are handmade in Italy; one style is made of hair-on-hide leather. Hand-stitched uppers, three layers of hand-painted leather edges, thick satin linings, and poured PU sock liners are all parts of the production.