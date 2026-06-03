Jaden Smith Shapes Christian Louboutin FW26 Campaign

Christian Louboutin opens its Fall Winter 2026 men’s campaign inside a XVII century French château near Paris, placing Jaden Smith’s first full men’s collection for the Maison inside a setting of marble floors, crimson rooms, antique surfaces, gardens, and weathered architectural details. As Men’s Creative Director, Smith uses the château as a living stage for the Christian Louboutin man, bringing together figures from different generations under one roof.

The campaign builds its story around individuality inside a shared space. Each figure carries a distinct attitude toward dress, movement, and presence, while the setting holds them within the same visual universe. Smith frames the château as the Maison’s symbolic home, where working men gather with separate perspectives and a common creative charge. The result gives the collection a cinematic tone shaped by close framing, analog-inspired texture, blurred compositions, and dramatic light.

Rather than beginning with product alone, the campaign treats the complete silhouette as its central idea. Shoes, tailoring, belts, sunglasses, bags, and leather goods appear together across layered interiors and outdoor scenes. Reflective leather sits against raw walls, polished footwear meets aged surfaces, and sculptural shapes cut through classical architecture.

The Fall Winter 2026 collection follows the Avant-Première capsule released in January and marks the first full men’s season since Smith joined Christian Louboutin. Performance-led materials, exaggerated forms, and street-inflected references shape the footwear. The Trapman line returns through Molten Trapman, a rubber-soled boot created with glossy molten paint poured over a matte non-leather base. Trapman TCT 2 expands into lace-up, loafer, and Chelsea boot versions, while TCT I appears as a low-top style with recycled nylon and adjustable drawstrings.

The Corteo, first introduced in Fall Winter 2019, returns as an evening shoe updated with a sneaker-inspired footbed. Gorp brings patent leather and rubber detailing to Oxford lace-up and Chelsea boot forms. Moustachou moves through derby and double-monk styles, while Marc Poppin Mary Jane, Plato Loafer, Dots, Asclepius Sling, Kemet Sandal, and Paddle push the season across open, formal, and hybrid silhouettes.

Smith’s visual circle enters the collection through Calf Moises, a digital leather print based on a photograph by Moises Arias from La Fête de la Musique in Paris. The image appears on The Ennio, a cowboy silhouette wrapped with a tubular overlay. Santiagus and Santiago Gus continue the Western direction with larger proportions and elevated detailing.

Boots and sneakers give the season broader scale. Gravitamoon appears as a protective over-shoe, Neo Bloon continues from the January capsule, and Slouch brings oversized streetwear proportions into boot form. TCT Hiker and Snow Hiker address weather-ready footwear through an urban lens. BSKTBL 1 Retro keeps the Maison’s sneaker history in focus, while Molten Louis applies the dripping finish to a classic shape. The Butterfly draws from boxing shoes, Tactical Skate introduces a low-top skate profile, and SK VI returns with a cushioned footbed and padded mesh lining.

Accessories complete Smith’s vision. Tactical includes totes and a duffel, while Multi-Pocket expands from the TFT-VI harness bag into backpacks, vest bags, bumbags, totes, and duffels with mounted pockets for daily objects. Briefcase styles include a classic version and a mini edition. The Canopy line introduces small leather goods, belts, metal pieces, a cap, and new men’s eyewear. The collection launches worldwide on June 3rd, 2026, with Jaden Smith attending events in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Paris, and London throughout June.