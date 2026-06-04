Tristan Gac is the Face of Balenciaga Soccer Series 26

Balenciaga launches Soccer Series 26 on June 4th, 2026, introducing a focused line of soccer-inspired ready-to-wear with updated graphic systems, new material ideas, and personalization services in select stores. The series draws from classic soccer apparel and reinterprets it through structured design codes and updated branding elements.

The collection includes tracksuit separates, short sleeve jerseys, zip-up hoodies, shorts, pants, caps, and socks. Each piece uses a palette built around dark blue, black, and red, supported by white and gold details. Balenciaga also introduces a zippered leather jacket with elasticated cuffs and waistband. The jacket uses proportions linked to off-field soccer attire and features embroidered patches that reinforce the series identity.

The lowercase Balenciaga logo appears as a central artwork. The Balenciaga Bodies logo also appears as a distinct emblem. A laurel-wreathed crest adds another visual layer across select garments. These graphics turn branding into repeated motifs rather than single placement marks, reinforcing consistency across the range.

Select Balenciaga stores offer jersey personalization services. A professional calligrapher applies names in textile paint. The handwriting draws inspiration from Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s style. Customers can request placement on the lower front right quadrant, collar area, left sleeve of jerseys or hoodies, or the back of caps. The paint application uses white or black tones depending on garment color and design balance.

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The campaign features Freestyle Football Champion Tristan Gac. He appears in T-shirts, baggy shorts, tracksuits, knee socks, and Balenciaga Radar Sneakers. The campaign shows him performing intricate footwork in Paris locations, inside a stadium environment, and on a grassy field. The visual direction tracks athletic movement through urban and sports settings while keeping focus on the garments and performance details.

Additional campaign footage presents a foosball table concept where each player peg wears pieces from the Soccer Series 26 line. This detail extends the collection identity into a game setting and reinforces the link between apparel design and soccer culture references.

Balenciaga Soccer Series 26 is available in select stores worldwide and on balenciaga.com.