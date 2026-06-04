adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria Comienza Con El Sueño Drops June 10

adidas Originals and Willy Chavarria have unveiled Comienza Con El Sueño, a new collection and campaign that arrives ahead of the FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ tournament. The project draws inspiration from the idea that dreams begin long before football reaches its biggest stage. The campaign focuses on the streets, communities, culture, and pride that shape identity and ambition long before players compete at the highest level.

Comienza Con El Sueño explores the connection between personal history and future goals. The campaign reflects on the experiences, influences, and communities that help shape athletes and their aspirations. It recognizes the path that leads to major opportunities and pays tribute to the origins of those ambitions.

The collection features a complete range of officially accredited Selección Nacional de México World Cup merchandise created by adidas Originals and Willy Chavarria. The apparel first appeared during Willy Chavarria’s Fall Winter 2026 runway presentation. The lineup includes FMF-badged soccer jerseys, tracksuits, long soccer shorts, and rugby shirt silhouettes. adidas Originals and Chavarria developed the pieces around two motifs inspired by Mexico football history.

Beyond match-related apparel, the collection incorporates garments connected to broader football culture. The range includes a blazer, long twill shorts, and a button-up shirt designed for a coach-inspired look. Additional pieces include soccer T-shirts, merchandise T-shirts, a crewneck, scarf, and caps. Throughout the collection, Chavarria incorporates signature embroidery details, graphic elements, and the Comienza Con El Sueño slogan stitched directly into the garments.

Footwear introduces the Willy Mega Low and Megaride AG XL, both based on Megaride franchise tooling. Each design features an exaggerated upper, Willy Chavarria branding on the tongue, and red accents throughout the shoe. The footwear offering also includes the Willy Chavarria Megaride Copa, a silhouette inspired by football.

The accompanying campaign focuses on emerging talent connected to the Selección Nacional de México. adidas Originals and Willy Chavarria introduce a group of young footballers whose goals include competing on future World Cup stages.

Featured athletes include senior National Team players Jesús Gilberto Orozco and Jeremy Márquez. The campaign also includes Omar Campos, who has previously received national team call-ups, and Ariel Castro, the youngest player featured in the project.

The adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria “Comienza Con El Sueño” collection will be available globally on June 10, 2026 through adidas.com, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers.