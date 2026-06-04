Carhartt WIP Previews Fall Winter 2026 Collection

Carhartt WIP presents its Fall Winter 2026 Preview Collection with a strong focus on surface, fabric weight, and worn-in finish. The preview arrives ahead of the main seasonal release and sets an early direction for the colder months. Across the collection, the brand works with distressed canvas, garment-dyed cotton ripstop, heavyweight jersey, faded effects, and new print treatments, keeping familiar workwear shapes at the center.

Carhartt WIP releases Preview Collections twice a year, in May and November. These drops create a transition between seasons and introduce materials, colors, and shapes that lead into the main line. For Fall Winter 2026, the brand builds the preview around touch and treatment. Canvas, denim, jersey, ripstop, and printed pieces carry the strongest updates, with each category shaped by wash, dye, abrasion, or pattern.

The most direct update comes through the new destroy wash. Carhartt WIP applies the treatment to canvas Icons such as the OG Chore Coat and OG Double Knee Pant, giving these staples a heavily worn appearance. The process combines hand-finishing techniques with light abrasions along seams and hems. This treatment gives each garment a different surface, since the finishing process creates small variations from piece to piece.

The same attitude continues across denim and jersey. Carhartt WIP adds hand-thrown paint splatters and faded effects, giving these pieces a used quality that feels worked into the fabric. The details change the surface without weakening the structure of the garments.

The Madison Jacket returns in garment-dyed cotton ripstop, a fabric choice that gives the piece more texture and depth of color. Cargo pants and shorts continue the practical direction, while the new Manderson Jacket brings field jacket and chore coat references into one shape.

The Brader Blazer takes the hybrid approach into tailoring. Carhartt WIP updates the chore coat format as a suit jacket, adding notched lapels and a three-button front. The piece keeps the directness of workwear while moving into a sharper silhouette.

Carhartt WIP uses deep garment-dyed shades across jersey pieces, giving the fabric a heavier and more autumnal look. Through the dyeing process, the woven Square Label takes on a murkier finish, visible on styles such as the new half-zip Harper Polo.

The new duck feather print offers an abstract take on duck camo and animal pattern, using earthy layered tones inspired by real plumage. Carhartt WIP applies the print across Travon styles, including a short-sleeve shirt, pants, and shorts.

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The Fall Winter 2026 Preview Collection is available through Carhartt WIP stores, select retailers, the brand’s website, and the Carhartt WIP App.