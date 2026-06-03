Clarks Originals x ADSB Andersson Bell Wallabee Set for June 5 Release

Clarks Originals and Seoul-based fashion label Andersson Bell will launch their collaborative Wallabee shoe globally on June 5, 2026. The release follows an exclusive debut in South Korea earlier this year, where the collection sold out shortly after launch.

Founded in Seoul, ADSB Andersson Bell has built a reputation through collections that draw from a range of cultural influences. The brand often explores the relationship between Western references and futuristic, dystopian aesthetics. For this collaboration, Andersson Bell applies that design approach to one of Clarks Originals’ most recognizable silhouettes, the Wallabee.

The project reinterprets the classic Wallabee through Andersson Bell’s hybrid design language while preserving key elements that define the original model. The result introduces new visual details while maintaining the shoe’s familiar identity.

The limited-edition Wallabee features a premium suede upper and tonal embroidered detailing throughout the design. Custom hardware accents add additional texture and visual interest. Clarks Originals and Andersson Bell developed these details specifically for the collaboration, giving the silhouette a distinct appearance.

The collaboration arrives in two color options: Tan Suede and Black Suede. Each version retains the signature characteristics associated with the Wallabee while incorporating design elements developed by Andersson Bell.

Several features define the release. The shoe includes a premium suede upper, tonal embroidered detailing, bespoke hardware accents, and the signature Clarks Originals rubber crepe sole. The design also features an exclusive Clarks Originals x ADSB FOB created for the collaboration.

The global launch gives consumers outside South Korea access to a collection that previously appeared only in the brand’s home market. Following strong demand during its initial release, the collaboration now reaches a wider audience through Clarks’ international distribution network.

The Clarks Originals x ADSB Andersson Bell Wallabee will be available from June 5, 2026. The release launches through Clarks.com, selected Clarks stores, and wholesale partners. Both the Tan Suede and Black Suede versions will form part of the worldwide launch.