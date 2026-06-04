Diesel Resort 2027 Collection Is for the Millennials

Diesel Resort 2027 finds Glenn Martens working through the brand’s familiar codes with a sharper focus on denim, utility, sportswear, and trompe l’oeil construction. The collection takes ideas from the February runway and reshapes them into pieces built for a wider wardrobe, with a direct emphasis on wearable forms and Diesel’s instinct for distortion. Martens keeps the brand’s irreverent attitude intact, while giving the lineup a more grown-up read through coated surfaces, leather treatments, denim-effect viscose, and structured outerwear.

Martens described the pre-collection as “a combination of all the Diesel codes,” pointing to utility workwear, tailoring, and a more Millennial direction. That mix gives the collection its structure. Diesel works with twisting, wrapping, and optical effects, translating runway gestures into garments that still feel practical.

Denim leads the collection. Martens treats it as a material for disruption, turning it into high-waist pants slit open at the back, coated chore coats, washed utility jackets, and hybrid pieces that mix denim with leather and jersey. Some jackets use denim treatments that mimic leather, while other garments pair different textures in one construction. These choices give the lineup a tough, tactile quality, with the brand’s signature fabric pushed away from classic five-pocket simplicity.

Fluid viscose separates copy the look of denim while offering a lighter hand and softer drape. Draped tailoring in denim-effect fabric extends the visual trick, creating pieces that read as familiar from a distance and shift on closer inspection.

Worn-in finishes give jackets and separates a broken-in character, while brighter dyed leather pieces bring energy into the summer offering. Color-blocked biker jackets connect the collection to Diesel’s racing references, bringing speed-coded graphics and protective shapes into the season. The final section leans into stronger color, with shirts, tops, and knits carrying clashing prints and scaled-up pupil graphics.

Coated canvas jackets, practical pants, washed denim chore coats, and structured outerwear give the lineup a grounded base. Athletic side stripes and tennis-shirt references bring a sportier register, while tracksuits layered with shirting and cropped pants give casual pieces a more dressed-up edge.

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Resort 2027 shows Martens using Diesel’s archive of codes as active material. Denim, leather, workwear, racing graphics, and optical effects all return, but the collection avoids nostalgia. It treats the brand’s vocabulary as something elastic, ready for pressure, distortion, and new proportions.