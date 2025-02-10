MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Next To You by Elys Berroteran

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Elys Berroteran teams up with model Kyle Tuohy at Wilhelmina Models for a story titled “Next to You.” Styled by Victor Lopez, the story captures a sense of intimacy and quiet connection, expressed through a minimalist aesthetic.

Kyle wears a selection of pieces from Burberry, Diesel, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, and Zegna. The editorial explores the quiet emotion of connection through a timeless aesthetic, where understated elegance meets modern minimalism.

Title: Next to You

Photographer: Elys Berroteran

Model: Kyle Tuohy at Wilhelmina Models, Select Model Atlanta, Model Scout Talent

Stylist: Victor Lopez