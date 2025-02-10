in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Select Models, Wilhelmina Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Next To You by Elys Berroteran

Stylist Victor Lopez and photographer Elys Berroteran team up with model Klye Tuohy for our latest exclusive story.

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Elys Berroteran teams up with model Kyle Tuohy at Wilhelmina Models for a story titled “Next to You.” Styled by Victor Lopez, the story captures a sense of intimacy and quiet connection, expressed through a minimalist aesthetic.

Kyle wears a selection of pieces from Burberry, Diesel, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, and Zegna. The editorial explores the quiet emotion of connection through a timeless aesthetic, where understated elegance meets modern minimalism.

Title: Next to You
Photographer: Elys Berroteran
Model: Kyle Tuohy at Wilhelmina Models, Select Model Atlanta, Model Scout Talent
Stylist: Victor Lopez

