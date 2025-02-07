MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Secretary by Giuseppe Palazzolo

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Giuseppe Palazzolo collaborates with model Federico Froldi from I Love Models Management on an editorial titled “Secretary” in Milan. Styling for the story was led by Davide Belotti, with grooming and hair by Ginevra Pagano and Alessia Runfolo. Assisting with styling was Alessandra Lomaistro.

Federico wears a curated selection of pieces from Frankie Shop, Tela, Manuel Ritz, Moschino, Grifoni, Kyme, Ugly Leather, Canaku, Cerruti, Green George 1971, Dottor Martens, Dolce & Gabbana, Alessandro Gherardi, Leonardo Valentini, Sebago, Moncler, Tom Ford, and Wegan.

Title: Secretary

Photo: Giuseppe Palazzolo

Style: Davide Belotti

Model: Federico Froldi at I Love Model Management

Grooming & Hair: Ginevra Pagano & Alessia Runfolo

Stylist assistant: Alessandra Lomaistro

Location: Spazio Diluvio