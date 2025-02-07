in Editorial, Exclusive, Menswear, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Secretary by Giuseppe Palazzolo

Stylist Davide Belotti and photographer Giuseppe Palazzolo team up with model Federico Froldi for our latest exclusive story.

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Secretary by Giuseppe Palazzolo
coat FRANKIE SHOP, bag TELA

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Giuseppe Palazzolo collaborates with model Federico Froldi from I Love Models Management on an editorial titled “Secretary” in Milan. Styling for the story was led by Davide Belotti, with grooming and hair by Ginevra Pagano and Alessia Runfolo. Assisting with styling was Alessandra Lomaistro.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Federico wears a curated selection of pieces from Frankie Shop, Tela, Manuel Ritz, Moschino, Grifoni, Kyme, Ugly Leather, Canaku, Cerruti, Green George 1971, Dottor Martens, Dolce & Gabbana, Alessandro Gherardi, Leonardo Valentini, Sebago, Moncler, Tom Ford, and Wegan.

jacket & pants FRANKIE SHOP, shirt GRIFONI, tie CANAKU, harness UGLY LEATHER, shoes SANTONI
full look TOM FORD, papillon WEGAN, gloves CANAKU
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Secretary by Giuseppe Palazzolo
jacket & pants DOLCE & GABBANA, shirt CANAKU, tie UGLY LATHER, mocassin DOTTOR MAR TENS
coat FRANKIE SHOP, jacket & vest & pants CANAKU, shirt CERRUTI, tie UGLY LATHER, mocassin GREEN GEORGE 1971
jacket & pants MANUEL RITZ, shirt ALESSANDRO GHERARDI, tie stylist’s own, gerter LEONARDO VALENTINI, shoes SEBAGO
jacket & pants MOSCHINO, shirt GRIFONI, hat STETSON, tie MANUEL RITZ, harness WEGAN, shoes DOTTOR MARTENS
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Secretary by Giuseppe Palazzolo
jacket MONCLER, hat LEONARDOVALENTINI
full look TOM FORD, papillon WEGAN, gloves CANAKU
chocer WEGAN
jacket & pants FRANKIE SHOP, shirt GRIFONI, tie CANAKU, harness UGLY LEATHER, shoes SANTONI
MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Secretary by Giuseppe Palazzolo
jacket & pants MANUEL RITZ, shirt FRANKIE SHOP, sunglasses KYME, tie MOSCHINO, cuffs UGLY LEATHER, socks stylist’s own, shoes CANAKU
jacket & pants CANAKU, handcuffs UGLY LATHER, shoes DOLCE & GABBANA

Title: Secretary
Photo: Giuseppe Palazzolo
Style: Davide Belotti
Model: Federico Froldi at I Love Model Management
Grooming & Hair: Ginevra Pagano & Alessia Runfolo
Stylist assistant: Alessandra Lomaistro
Location: Spazio Diluvio

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

Amiri

Cross-Cultural Collaboration: Amiri x Maison Mihara Yasuhiro