Patricio Montero Mundt by Vitalik Melnikov for MMSCENE Exclusive

Patricio Montero Mundt stars in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographed by Vitalik Melnikov, defined by composure, restraint, and physical awareness. Across a sequence of interiors and public spaces, the editorial traces moments drawn from everyday rhythm, where movement, interaction, and pause shape the images. Patricio appears absorbed in his surroundings, his gestures carrying momentum and interaction, allowing presence to take shape through pacing and progression.

Styling by Jazz Frith Peña centers on structured silhouettes and pared-back layering, drawing from COOR, Miu Miu, Antik Batik, adidas, Fendi Vintage, Uniqlo, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Zara, Giorgio Armani, and Gimaguas. Hair by Celtia Lata remains natural and unfixed. Editing and retouching by Ivan Meleshko maintain texture and tonal depth. The editorial stays grounded in control and structure, with every element kept deliberate.

Model: Patricio Montero Mundt

Photography: Vitalik Melnikov

Styling: Jazz Frith Peña

Hair: Celtia Lata at Kasteel Artist Management

Edit & Retouching: Ivan Meleshko