Patricio Montero Mundt by Vitalik Melnikov for MMSCENE Exclusive

Vitalik Melnikov photographs Patricio Montero Mundt with styling by Jazz Frith Peña for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Patricio Montero Mundt by Vitalik Melnikov
Shirt: Ralph Lauren, Tie: Gucci, Pants: Zara, Shoes: adidas

Patricio Montero Mundt stars in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographed by Vitalik Melnikov, defined by composure, restraint, and physical awareness. Across a sequence of interiors and public spaces, the editorial traces moments drawn from everyday rhythm, where movement, interaction, and pause shape the images. Patricio appears absorbed in his surroundings, his gestures carrying momentum and interaction, allowing presence to take shape through pacing and progression.

Styling by Jazz Frith Peña centers on structured silhouettes and pared-back layering, drawing from COOR, Miu Miu, Antik Batik, adidas, Fendi Vintage, Uniqlo, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Zara, Giorgio Armani, and Gimaguas. Hair by Celtia Lata remains natural and unfixed. Editing and retouching by Ivan Meleshko maintain texture and tonal depth. The editorial stays grounded in control and structure, with every element kept deliberate.

Full look: Giorgio Armani
Coat: Uniqlo, Shirt: Ralph Lauren, Tie: Gucci, Pants: Zara, Shoes: adidas
Shirt: Antik Batik, Blazer: Fendi Vintage
Patricio Montero Mundt by Vitalik Melnikov
Pants & Jacket: Giorgio Armani, T-Shirt: Gimaguas, Shoes: Gucci
Coat: Uniqlo, Shirt: Ralph Lauren, Tie: Gucci, Pants: Zara, Shoes: adidas
Pants & Blazer: Miu Miu
Patricio Montero Mundt by Vitalik Melnikov
Full look: Giorgio Armani

Pants & Jacket: Giorgio Armani, T-Shirt: Gimaguas, Shoes: Gucci
Full look: Giorgio Armani
Patricio Montero Mundt by Vitalik Melnikov
Pants & Shirt: Antik Batik, Blazer: Fendi Vintage
Pants & Shirt: Antik Batik, Blazer: Fendi Vintage, Shoes: adidas
Pants & Blazer: Miu Miu
Full look: Giorgio Armani
Patricio Montero Mundt by Vitalik Melnikov
Full look: Giorgio Armani

Model: Patricio Montero Mundt
Photography: Vitalik Melnikov
Styling: Jazz Frith Peña
Hair: Celtia Lata at Kasteel Artist Management
Edit & Retouching: Ivan Meleshko

