Ferragamo Names Johnny Huang as Global Brand Ambassador

Ferragamo has named Chinese actor Johnny Huang its new Global Brand Ambassador, adding another high-profile figure to the Italian luxury brand’s growing international roster. The appointment brings Huang into the Ferragamo universe at a time when the house continues to sharpen its global presence through film, sports, music, and fashion.

Huang ranks among the best-known Chinese actors of his generation, with a major audience that includes 20 million followers on Weibo. His screen career has placed him in action films, television dramas, and large-scale productions, giving him visibility across China and beyond. Ferragamo frames his appointment around his commanding screen presence, disciplined public image, and direct connection to contemporary masculinity.

The actor gained international recognition in 2018 through his role in the action film Operation Red Sea. That same year, he received the Best Newcomer prize at the 13th Asian Film Awards and Best Actor in a Chinese Contemporary TV Series at the 24th Huading Awards. Those honors helped establish him as a major actor within a competitive new generation of Chinese screen talent.

Huang’s upcoming projects include the Chinese drama Our Dazzling Days and Pegasus 3, the third chapter of the drama film series. His continued work in film and television gives Ferragamo a brand ambassador with current visibility and an active connection to audiences. The appointment also places Huang within a larger pattern of luxury brands working closely with actors who carry strong regional influence and international recognition.

Ferragamo’s men’s ambassador roster includes Italian ski champion Alberto Tomba, who fronted the first chapter of the brand’s Legends project, and NCT member Jeno Lee, the house’s first global male brand ambassador. Huang joins that lineup as Ferragamo continues under the creative direction of Maximilian Davis, appointed in March 2022.

With Huang’s appointment, Ferragamo strengthens its link to the Chinese market and adds a screen figure with a strong public profile to its global ambassador network. The move connects the house to an actor whose career spans commercial cinema, television, and fashion, while giving Ferragamo another recognizable face for its menswear image.