Billionaire Boys Club Brings Desert Tones to Pre-Fall 2026

Billionaire Boys Club returns for Pre-Fall 2026 with a collection built around safari references, preppy sportswear, and graphic casualwear. The season draws from desert travel, vintage athletic codes, and 1980s Banana Republic-era utility, bringing those influences into BBC’s streetwear language. Khaki, brown, soft pink, and vintage white shape the palette, giving the collection a dusty, sun-washed tone that runs through hoodies, knits, outerwear, cargos, and seasonal layers.

The collection opens with a clear safari direction. BBC looks to military surplus, old travel uniforms, and desert drive imagery to shape pieces that feel functional, relaxed, and graphic. Animal motifs, camouflage, and sun-faded Real Tree references add outdoor texture across selected hoodies, cargos, and jackets.

Sportswear gives the season its second major direction. Under the Sports Dandy idea, BBC introduces golf-inspired tracksuits, retro athletic shapes, and references from the 1980s and early 1990s. Team-uniform colors and archival sports kit cues appear through relaxed silhouettes, while unexpected color blocking, checks, animal prints, and camo shift familiar athletic pieces into a more expressive space.

Collared knits, polo-inspired silhouettes, rugby knits, track tops, and hooded knit popovers bring a stronger preppy rhythm to the collection. These pieces sit naturally beside tracksuits, cargos, denim, and outerwear, giving the season a broader wardrobe structure. BBC uses knitwear to connect the country club references with the safari mood. Heavy all-over animal prints and logo appliqué treatments turn denim into a graphic category within the collection. These pieces push against the softer desert palette with a louder surface treatment.

Accessories and graphics extend the travel idea. Souvenir resort-style caps, country club graphics, animal motifs, embroidered backs, multi-patch applications, and souvenir-style details give the collection a collectible feel.

Exaggerated varsity jackets arrive as key pieces, using oversized chenille patches for a strong graphic read. The varsity shapes connect the sports story with BBC’s long-running streetwear codes, while the Real Tree-influenced pieces add an outdoor note to the range.