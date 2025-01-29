MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: To The Moon by Elys Berroteran

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Elys Berroteran collaborates with model Sebastian Roda at Two Management NY on a captivating story titled “To The Moon.” In charge of styling was Victor Lopez.

Sebastian wears a thoughtfully curated selection of pieces from brands including Celine, Zegna, Marine Serre, Bottega Veneta, Nidal Nouaihed, Calvin Klein, and Burberry.

Title: To The Moon

Photographer: Elys Berroteran

Model: Sebastian Roda at Two Management NY

Stylist: Victor Lopez

Special thanks: Christophe Sanchez and Kimberly Charles