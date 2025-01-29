A Vision of Structure and Motion: TATRAS Fall Winter 2025

Unveiling its Fall Winter 2025 collection, TATRAS presents a bold exploration of form, texture, and technical precision. With a focus on sculptural silhouettes and engineered proportions, the collection embraces fabric innovation while maintaining the brand’s commitment to functionality. Hosted at 24 Avenue Marceau in Paris, the presentation, curated by Mehdi Dakhli, connects fashion, art, and sound, transforming the space into an immersive experience.

The collection expands on TATRAS’ signature outerwear, introducing water-repellent taffeta in new interpretations. Cropped bomber jackets and anoraks feature intricate quilted designs, chain, tile, and diamond patterns, offering a dynamic contrast between matte and glossy finishes. A refined color palette of mist, peat brown, cool grey, black, cobalt, and soft neutrals redefines the classic down jacket, while tailored peacoats and varsity-inspired wool coats elevate the season with structured refinement.

The collection brings versatility to the forefront with light zip parkas, six-pocket down jackets, and sleeveless gilets that emphasize layering. Worn over tartan shirting, these designs reinforce both comfort and adaptability. Brushed technical twill joggers and patchwork cargo pants contribute to the overall silhouette, emphasizing movement while maintaining insulation against colder conditions. Throughout the lineup, the interaction between volume and structure remains a defining element. Shapes are designed to enhance agility without sacrificing a polished aesthetic.

Moving beyond a conventional runway format, the Fall Winter 2025 presentation unfolds as a multi-layered performance. Set within a Haussmannian space in Paris, the environment reflects a transition between past and present, where architectural textures and raw surfaces interact with the garments. The setting becomes part of the narrative, extending the collection’s design ethos into a broader sensory experience.

Belgian composer Bill John Bultheel creates the soundscape for the event, presenting an extended adaptation of Mt. Analogue (Bourse de Commerce, 2023). Featuring piano, brass, and the medieval serpent instrument, the composition draws inspiration from Sophocles’ satirical drama The Bloodhounds, a story centered on Apollo’s first encounter with music. The haunting score enhances the atmospheric depth of the presentation, reinforcing the collection’s rhythmic movement.

Dakhli expands the scope of the TATRAS Fall Winter 2025 showcase by incorporating a multidisciplinary approach. French artist Stéphane Margolis presents sculptural works from his Totems (2020-2024) series, complemented by ikebana installations that introduce organic forms into the setting. These sculptural elements establish a visual dialogue with the garments, reinforcing the play between structure and fluidity.

The presentation also takes cues from the Memphis movement and Oskar Schlemmer’s Bauhaus theatre costumes, bringing a graphic sensibility to the experience. Margolis’ towering humanoid sculptures echo the color-blocked designs, creating a connection between fashion and spatial composition.