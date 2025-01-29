Beanie, Baseball Cap or Snapback? How to Choose the Perfect Hat

When it comes to men’s accessories, the cap is that key piece that cannot be missing from the wardrobe. But how to choose the right model to express your personal style and enhance your look?

In this guide we will explore three iconic models: the beanie, the baseball cap and the snapback. Each type has unique characteristics suitable for different personalities and styles. Here’s how to find the perfect one for you.

Beanie: the ultimate casual-chic accessory

The beanie is the quintessential soft and warm knit hat for winter. It is perfect for the cold seasons, but with the right materials it can also be worn in the mid-seasons. It is a minimalist, versatile and stylish accessory that can transform even a basic look into something more sophisticated, whatever your style.

How to wear a beanie

You can opt for a beanie if you want to recreate an urban look, matching it with an oversized parka, slim fit jeans and sneakers. On the other hand, if you want a more sophisticated look, you could choose a beanie to pair with a camel coat and tailored pants.

Then, depending on your personal taste, you can choose neutral tones or brighter colors, with or without an embroidered logo. If you want to get an idea of the wide range of designs available, you can take a look, for example, at the designer hats for boys on TheDoubleF, a well-known and well-supplied website.

Baseball cap: the sporty style that never goes out of vogue

This is a must have for guys who prefer sporty and casual style, the hallmark is its curved visor, a feature that makes it a popular and perfect accessory for all informal occasions.

How to wear a baseball cap

The baseball cap looks good on many outfits, but it turns out to be indeed perfect to finish off streetwear looks: you can pair it with an oversized sweatshirt, cargo pants and chunky sneakers. On the other hand, if you want to recreate a smarter casual look, you could choose a one-tone cap in dark shades to wear with an Oxford shirt, deconstructed jacket and slim jeans.

Snapback: the top street style accessory

Among all designer hats for boys, the snapback is a streetwear favorite thanks to its bold design and ability to draw attention with its flat visor. You can find it in bright colors and bold graphics, but there is also no shortage of minimalist and more understated versions.

This is a model particularly suitable for younger people or those who want to express boldness.

How to wear a snapback

For the perfect streetwear style, you can pair a snapback with a cool graphic T-shirt, jogger pants and high-top sneakers. On the other hand, if you prefer a more sober but still modern look, you can opt for a one-tone snapback to wear with a leather jacket, distressed jeans and Chelsea boots.

Again, best to avoid pairing the snapback with overdressed garments.

Which cap to choose according to your face shape

Choosing your hat doesn’t just depend on your taste. Generally, a beanie looks good on everyone, while for other styles you may also need to consider your facial shape. Let’s briefly take a look at all the main face shapes and which hat best suits each of them.

Oval face

If you have an oval face, and therefore a slightly wider forehead than a chin, you may choose to wear either a slouchy or fitted beanie.

Green light also for any model of baseball cap and snapback.

Round face

For those who feature this face shape, it is best to avoid beanies that are too snug, so it is recommend to prefer softer models. Good choice instead are baseball caps and snapbacks with a high crown.

Rectangular face shape

In this case, you can choose models that do not further elongate your face. Fitted beanie and low crown hats might be perfect for your face shape.

Square face

If you have prominent features and a well-defined jawline, you can consider softening your lineaments with a slouchy beanie and a baseball cap with a curved visor and not too structured shape. However, a snapback with an excessively flat and rigid visor should be avoided.

Triangular face shape

Finally, those with a triangular face shape might want to enhance the upper part of the face with soft caps, high crown hats and snapbacks.

As you can see, choosing the perfect hat depends on multiple factors, such as your personal style, occasions of use and even the shape of your face.

Images from Diego by Alain Vasallo – see full article here.