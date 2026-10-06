Colman Domingo Fronts Valentino Born in Roma Ruby Fragrance

Valentino Beauty Global Fragrance Ambassador Colman Domingo fronts the new Born in Roma Ruby campaign, introducing the limited-edition fragrance duo created for Holiday 2026. The release places Domingo at the center of Valentino Beauty’s latest fragrance chapter with Born in Roma Ruby Uomo Eau de Toilette, a seasonal addition to the Born in Roma collection.

Domingo approaches fragrance as a personal extension of character and identity. Speaking around the launch, the actor discussed the connection between scent, clothing and the roles he inhabits, describing fragrance through the memories and people it can recall. His relationship with scent gives the campaign a personal tone, with Born in Roma Ruby Uomo emerging as his preferred fragrance.

That perspective shapes the way Valentino Beauty presents Ruby Uomo. Domingo brings his presence across film, television, theater and fashion into the campaign while keeping fragrance connected to personal ritual. His role as Global Fragrance Ambassador places him at the center of the release, tying the latest Born in Roma chapter to personality, memory and individual style.

Born in Roma Ruby Uomo Eau de Toilette opens with raspberry accord before moving into lavender and a woody cream accord. Valentino Beauty describes the fragrance as a woody fruity gourmand composition. Raspberry introduces its red-fruit character, lavender gives the scent an aromatic center, and woody cream brings warmth to the base.

Valentino Beauty gives the bottle an intense ruby treatment for the limited-edition release. The house applies Valentino Rosso to the familiar Born in Roma Rockstud design, creating a vivid seasonal version of the fragrance. The studded bottle takes cues from Roman architecture, while the saturated red finish gives Ruby Uomo its defining visual identity.

Ruby Uomo forms part of Valentino Beauty’s annual Born in Roma Rendez-Vous Editions, which introduce limited releases within the fragrance collection. For this edition, Domingo becomes the central figure of the campaign, bringing his own relationship with scent into the wider Born in Roma story.