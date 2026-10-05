Loewe SS27 Makes Biography Part of the Wardrobe

Loewe Spring Summer 2027 continues Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s work on a wardrobe shaped by personal experience, physicality and recognizable clothes. For their third show at the house, the designers look closely at how garments sit on the body, how materials feel against the skin and how familiar pieces can change through proportion, construction and surface.

The collection grows from what McCollough and Hernandez describe as an exchange between old and new worlds. Coastal New England and sunbaked Andalusia provide two geographical points of reference, while American pragmatism meets Spanish history, ritual and Baroque gesture. Modernist blocks of color add another visual layer. These references help define a Loewe wardrobe rooted in the designers’ own lives.

New England carries particular personal weight. The region shaped their youth and their understanding of everyday clothes, giving SS27 a foundation in pieces they know intimately. Polos, trench coats, anoraks, blazers and boat shoes all enter the collection, though each receives a change in material, proportion or construction.

A polo shirt appears worn backwards, as if someone removed it in the heat and quickly pulled it back on without correcting it. That small gesture changes a familiar garment through the way the body interacts with it. Lightweight knits and trench coats feature collars made from sunglass resin, giving practical wardrobe pieces a harder, more sculptural edge.

Outerwear follows the same logic. Silk anoraks bring a light, tactile quality to a garment associated with utility and protection. The choice of fabric changes how the piece relates to the body, especially when worn directly against bare skin. Plaid blazers and sporty jackets continue the New England references without turning the collection into a direct recreation of collegiate or preppy dress.

Footwear develops those ideas further. Boat shoes appear with softened constructions and contrasting laces, maintaining their connection to coastal dressing while changing their feel and finish. Other shoes use oversized buckles and bows, introducing exaggerated hardware into otherwise recognizable forms.

McCollough and Hernandez repeatedly return to the idea of proximity. They want clothes to feel connected to daily life, bodily movement and individual history. Their interest lies in what happens when someone actually wears a garment: how a shoulder drops, how fabric rests on skin, how a familiar piece changes through posture or movement.

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Spanish influence enters through gesture, color and a sense of drama, giving the pragmatic American base greater tension. New England remains visible in the sportswear and footwear, while the Spanish references bring another rhythm into the collection.